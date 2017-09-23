The Website
23 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:05 am Business

Mint Editor Sukumar Ranganathan Set To Become Hindustan Times' Editor-In-Chief: Report

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-09-23T03:45:23+0530

The editor of business daily Mint, Sukumar Ranganathan, is all set to become the next editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times, succeeding Aparisim 'Bobby' Ghosh, according to a report.

According to HuffPost India, Ranganathan did not immediately respond to its requests for comment. Mint's executive editor Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is likely to be appointed as the broadsheet newspaper's new editor.

Mint, published by HT Media, mostly targets readers who are business executives and policy-makers. It is India's first newspaper to be published in the Berliner format. Ranganathan, who have been with the Mint since 2006, became its editor in December 2008 after the departure of Raju Narisetti.

Before Narisetti tapped him to be his deputy in Mint, Ranganathan, was the managing editor of ‘Business Today’ magazine. He is a Chemical engineer from BITS Pilani whose interest ranges from flora, fauna to  music.

HT’s expat editor Ghosh had resigned earlier this month after serving the organisation for 14 months, citing “personal reasons” -- an unusually short tenure. Outlook was among the first to break the news. 

On Ghosh’s departure, Shobhana Bhartia, the chairperson and editorial director of the Hindustan Times Group,  in an official email to her employees, had said: “I am deeply disappointed to share the news that Bobby Ghosh will be returning to New York, for personal reasons.”

