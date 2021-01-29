Minor Blast Outside Israel Embassy, Vehicles Damaged: Delhi Police

An incident of a blast outside Israel Embassy was reported on Friday evening. The Delhi police said that some cars were damaged because of the explosion.

The explosion took place near the pavement outside the embassy. The Delhi police have confirmed that no one was injured in the blast. The police added that windscreens of cars parked outside the embassy were damaged.

"A very low-intensity improvised device went off... No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to the property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

He said initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

The blast has been attributed to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

(With PTI inputs.)

(More details awaited.)

