January 29, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Minor Blast Outside Israel Embassy, Vehicles Damaged: Delhi Police

Minor Blast Outside Israel Embassy, Vehicles Damaged: Delhi Police

Blast outside Israeli Embassy, some cars damaged: Delhi Police.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Minor Blast Outside Israel Embassy, Vehicles Damaged: Delhi Police
Representational image.
PTI
Minor Blast Outside Israel Embassy, Vehicles Damaged: Delhi Police
outlookindia.com
2021-01-29T18:53:43+05:30

An incident of a blast outside Israel Embassy was reported on Friday evening. The Delhi police said that some cars were damaged because of the explosion.

The explosion took place near the pavement outside the embassy. The Delhi police have confirmed that no one was injured in the blast. The police added that windscreens of cars parked outside the embassy were damaged.

"A very low-intensity improvised device went off... No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to the property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

He said initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

The blast has been attributed to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

(With PTI inputs.)

 

 

(More details awaited.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Haryana Suspends Internet Services In 14 More Districts Till January 30

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Israel blast Explosion Improvised Explosive Device (IED) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos