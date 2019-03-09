﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Militarisation Of Cricket? Pakistan Want ICC To Take Action Against Indian Team For Wearing Army Caps

Militarisation Of Cricket? Pakistan Want ICC To Take Action Against Indian Team For Wearing Army Caps

Before the start of the third ODI match in Ranchi, MS Dhoni presented his Indian teammates with specially designed Army caps

Outlook Web Bureau 09 March 2019
Militarisation Of Cricket? Pakistan Want ICC To Take Action Against Indian Team For Wearing Army Caps
AP Photo
Militarisation Of Cricket? Pakistan Want ICC To Take Action Against Indian Team For Wearing Army Caps
outlookindia.com
2019-03-09T15:21:48+0530
Also Read

A day after Indian cricket team wore specially designed Army caps as a tribute to the Armed forces during the third ODI match against Australia at Ranchi, Pakistan has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action for "politicising" the game.

Before the match, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni presented his Indian teammates with the cap. The 37-year-old is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

During the toss, captain Virat Kohli said that they are donating "match fees of this game to the Nation's Defence Fund" and also urged all the Indians to "donate and stick to the families" of the Armed Forces.

Urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a formal protest against India with the sport's world governing body ICC, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Men in Blue have politicised the Gentleman's Game.

Later, he tweeted, "It's just not cricket."

Many in Pakistan, including journalists Owais Tohid and Mazhar Abbas echoed similar views.

"Sad to see war hysteria in Indian cricket team with great players like Virat Kohli and M.S. Dhoni leading it," Tohid said in a tweet. "Heroes shouldn't act like losers," he added.

Abbas termed the decision to wear the camouflage caps the "militarisation of Indian cricket". "Sports can defuse tension but not like this. Don't (drag) cricketers in(to) politics."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that every year during any ODI game, the Indian team would be donning the army caps as a mark of respect for the armed forces.

The development came as Pakistan and India reeled from two weeks of high tension following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 paramilitary troopers.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ranchi Cricket Pulwama terror attack India vs Australia Indo-Pak ICC (International Cricket Council) PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Cricket - BCCI Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Govt Taking All Steps For Extradition Of Nirav Modi: MEA
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters