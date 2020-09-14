A lifestyle brand MevoFit has launched a smart diving watch that lets you know if you are on the right path to achieve your fitness goals. The Race Dive Fitness Smartwatch from the house of MevoFit can help you accurately track your life activity anywhere and anytime.

The sporty swim-proof smartwatch offers precise activity tracking for total steps walked, calories burnt, distance run, besides the sedentary duration, with an all-day activity tracker. Its health trackerhas measuring capabilities to track sleep, heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen.

This trendy ‘round dial shaped’ smartwatch with fashionable looks can also be connected with other smart devices via Bluetooth. Once connected, the watch displays push notifications with vibration to alert the users of calls, messagesand social media notifications. It also offers the ‘Find My Phone’ feature to keep you informed about the paired smartphone.

With its Smart Tools, users can go for automatic sleep detection, set alarms and reminders, check calendar and weather updates. One can also control phone’s camera, and do multiple sports tracking. The trendy smartwatch is equipped with a bright, color touchscreen for a clear vision outdoors, and is suitable for men, women as well as kids.

The smartphone-compatible device is up for all seasons and all occasions – sports or not. Designed using IP-68 technology, this watch is water/sweat-proof and you can surely take it to a Jacuzzi or a pool party. Irrespective of the sports you play, it allows you to track desirable activities.

Loaded with a robust battery backup and optimized performance, this watch will give you 4-6 days worth of usage, powered by an 80 mAH battery package. This watch comes with a charging dock that can be plugged in with any standard USB cable. You would be done with the charging in less than two hours!

