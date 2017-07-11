Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe To Launch On July 21

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to expand its AMG-powered lineup in India. Come July 21 and the Stuttgart-based auto giant will launch the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. Currently, the GLC is available only in two variants - 220 d 4MATIC and 300 4MATIC. The 43 Coupe will not only be the most powerful of the three, but also the only one to carry a coupe-styled SUV body.

Powering the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine which will pump out 367PS of power and 520Nm of torque. The engine is coupled to a 9-speed automatic transmission and thanks to the 4MATIC technology, power is sent to the road via all four wheels. This engine and transmission combination is the same that is found in the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe. However, since the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is lighter, it will crack the 0-100kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds (0.8 seconds faster) and reach an electronically limited top-speed of 250kmph.

As you’d expect with an AMG tag in the mix, the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is a driver-focused car. There are five driving modes available to suit one’s style - Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual. While the first four modes are predefined by engineers at Mercedes-Benz, the Individual driving mode will allow the driver to modify parameters like response from the engine, transmission, suspension and steering.

In India, the Mercedes-Benz GLC badge has managed to impress those who would have otherwise spent their dough on a fully-loaded C-Class or an entry-level E-Class. While the other variants of the GLC family are priced between Rs 53-55 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai), we expect the 43 4MATIC Coupe to be priced in the region of Rs 80 lakh.

Source: cardekho.com