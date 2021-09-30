Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Used Taylor Swift’s Personal Security At Global Citizen Live

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess sought protection from Taylor Swift's bodyguards on their trip and even had her head of security with them at all times.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Used Taylor Swift’s Personal Security At Global Citizen Live
The couple had previously borrowed Tyler Perry’s security when they were moving continents.

Trending

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Used Taylor Swift’s Personal Security At Global Citizen Live
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T15:51:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 3:51 pm

Grammy-award winning singer Taylor Swift’s security guards became security guards for the former British royalty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, during the couple’s visit in New York as they attended the recently concluded Global Citizen Live concert.

According to The Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess sought protection from Taylor's bodyguards on their trip and even had her head of security with them at all times. While the tabloid deemed it unclear if the singer "loaned Meghan and Harry her guards during their stay" or if they just "happened to hire them from the same company."

If the royal couple has borrowed Taylor’s security team, it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve asked for help from American celebrities. The couple borrowed Tyler Perry’s security when they were moving continents. Meghan and Harry’s security detail has been an issue ever since the couple moved to the States back in January 2020 and the royals refused to continue paying for their protection.

The couple even spoke about this in detail during their explosive interview with Oprah, during which Meghan explained that Archie wasn't going to be given security either—which is one of the reasons they wanted him to have a title. If you’ve forgotten, in the interview, Meghan said, "They said [Archie's not going to get security] because he's not going to be a prince. Okay, well, he needs to be safe, so we're not saying don't make him a prince or princess, but if you're saying the title is what's going to affect that protection, we haven't created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You've allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Taylor Swift Meghan Markle Prince Harry New York Music British royal family Security Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Leander Paes: Both Our Families Tried Everything To Keep Us Together After Me and Mahesh Broke Up

Jackie Shroff Roped In As Goodwill Ambassador For All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

From Faridabad To New York: Karan Choudhary On His Journey As An Actor And Filmmaker

Five Years Of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'; Five Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Film

Angelina Jolie 'Lights Up' While Talking About Rumoured Beau The Weekend

‘No Time To Die’ Movie Review: Shaken And Stirred! This James Bond Wins!

Delhi Court Allows In-Camera Hearing In The Domestic Violence Case Against Honey Singh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari Recovering Well After Getting Hospitalised Due To Low Blood Pressure

Shweta Tiwari Recovering Well After Getting Hospitalised Due To Low Blood Pressure

It Is Sad That We Have To Add Normal To Something That Is Already Normal: Kubbra Sait

It Is Sad That We Have To Add Normal To Something That Is Already Normal: Kubbra Sait

Aindrita Ray On Working In 'Bhavai': 'I was Blown Away By The Story'

Aindrita Ray On Working In 'Bhavai': 'I was Blown Away By The Story'

Afsana Khan Returns To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Just Hours After Quitting Due To Panic Attacks

Afsana Khan Returns To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Just Hours After Quitting Due To Panic Attacks

Read More from Outlook

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Bengal By-poll: 48% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 48% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Outlook Correspondent / According to the last tally at 3 pm, 48.08% of voters in the Bhawanipur Assembly segment cast their votes to determine whether TMC chief Mamata Banerjee can continue as Bengal CM.

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

The biggest decision for SRH in IPL 2021 has been to drop David Warner, who aggregated just 181 runs at an average of 24.37.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Outlook Web Desk / If voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year, Kejriwal outlined 'six guarantees' related to the healthcare that the party would ensure for citizens.

Advertisement