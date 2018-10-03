Fire Breaks Out At Calcutta Medical College, 250 Patients Evacuated

A massive fire broke out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Ten fire engines and Kolkata Police have rushed to the spot.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out the pharmacy at 7.58 am this morning. "Nearly 250 patients have been evacuated," officials said.

#Visuals: Fire breaks out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. 10 fire engines and Kolkata police rushed to the spot. All the patients are safe. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/IX7ENRRpUu — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

No causality has been reported yet. The cause of the fire and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Established in 1948, Calcutta National Medical College is one of the oldest hospitals in the subcontinent.

More details are awaited.