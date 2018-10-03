Fire Breaks Out At Calcutta Medical College, 250 Patients Evacuated

﻿
10 fire engines, and a team of Kolkata police officers have rushed to the spot.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2018
Representative Image
A massive fire broke out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Ten fire engines and Kolkata Police have rushed to the spot.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out the pharmacy at 7.58 am this morning. "Nearly 250 patients have been evacuated," officials said.

No causality has been reported yet. The cause of the fire and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Established in 1948, Calcutta National Medical College is one of the oldest hospitals in the subcontinent.

More details are awaited. 

 

