01 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:17 pm Business Car Review

Maruti Suzuki Arena: Company’s Rebranded Retail Outlets

The announcement of transforming its widespread new car retail outlet comes twenty days after the company revealed a similar overhaul for its used car retail outlets, Maruti Suzuki True Value
2017-09-01T14:18:40+0530

On August 10, 2017, Maruti Suzuki announced that it will be redefining the used car buying experience by overhauling its True Value chain of retail outlets throughout the country. Before we got the time to gulp all the information about the major scale revamping process, India’s largest carmaker wasted no time in bombarding us with an even bigger remodeling process - transforming its new car retail outlets and rebranding them as ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena.’ It is part of the company’s Transformation 2.0 initiative.

The new showrooms will have a trendy blue signature design element. The company says that, on the whole, the new showrooms will sport modern looks and offer a warm, friendly and comfortable environment to its valued customers. The primary contributor for a smoother retailing experience, for both customers and the dealer, will be the digital integration into the buying process. Customers will be able to book and even personalise their cars via an all-new website.

There’s more. Customers who register online can visit the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena and begin their car buying experience by exploring the entire product portfolio through Product Vision touchscreens at the showroom. Moreover, customers will be able to personalise their cars electronically in a dedicated personalisation zone.

Other highlights:

  • Valet parking for customers
  • Owners lounge
  • Cafe
  • Easier product comparisons, thanks to relationship managers with a tablet

The company is targeting to set up over 80 Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets by March 2018. Side by side, existing showrooms will focus on extending a similar experience to its customers. Once in place, Maruti Suzuki will have four separate retail channels: Maruti Suzuki Arena, Nexa, Commercial and True Value.

Source: cardekho.com

