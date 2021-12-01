Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Maruti And Hyundai Post Decline In November Sales As Semiconductor Shortage Hits Production

Another homegrown major Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market were up 38 per cent at 29,778 units in November, as compared to 21,641 units in the same month last year.

Maruti And Hyundai Post Decline In November Sales As Semiconductor Shortage Hits Production
| PTI Photo

Trending

Maruti And Hyundai Post Decline In November Sales As Semiconductor Shortage Hits Production
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T20:17:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 8:17 pm

On Wednesday, top passenger vehicle makers Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India reported decline in wholesales in the domestic market in November 2021 as semiconductor shortage continues to impact production.

However, homegrown major Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors along with Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted increase in their respective domestic passenger vehicles wholesales last month. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said its total domestic sales were down 18 per cent at 1,17,791 units last month as compared to 1,44,219 units in November 2020.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSIL said in a statement.

Related Stories

MBA Coaching Classes In Smaller Towns: Financial Difficulties And Craze

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said its domestic sales were down 24 per cent to 37,001 units, against 48,800 units in November 2020, the company added. On the other hand, M&M said its domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 7 per cent at 19,458 units last month, compared to 18,212 units in November 2020.

"Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8 per cent increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, pickups, and small commercial vehicles," M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said. He further said, "The issues around semiconductor related parts continue to remain a challenge for the industry. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate steps."

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Another homegrown major Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market were up 38 per cent at 29,778 units in November, as compared to 21,641 units in the same month last year. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported that its domestic wholesales increased by 53 per cent to 13,003 units in November as against 8,508 units in the same month last year.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said its domestic sales were down at 5,457 units in November 2021 as compared to 9,990 units in the year-ago month. Another automaker Nissan India reported domestic sales of 2,651 units as compared to 1,017 units in November 2020. In the two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company said its domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,75,940 units in November 2021 compared to 2,47,789 units in the same month last year, a decline of 29 per cent.Likewise, Bajaj Auto Ltd said its domestic sales last month fell 20 per cent to 1,58,755 units against 1,98,933 units in November last year.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Cars Tata Motors Hyundai Motor India Mahindra & Mahindra
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

Naseer A Ganai / The UN has sought probe into civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hyderpora and called on the security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint.

Omicron Cases Spike: 21 Countries That Recorded New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron Cases Spike: 21 Countries That Recorded New Covid-19 Variant

Outlook Web Desk / South Africa, the first nation where the virus variant was detected, has reported 77 cases of Omicron so far, prompting travel bans across the world.

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Soumitra Bose / Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league. The ECB has already roped in IPL teams like MI, DC and KRR.

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Advertisement