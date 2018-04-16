The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 April 2018 Last Updated at 3:00 pm Business Car Review

Mahindra’s Automobili Pininfarina To Launch Electric Hypercar In 2020

The electric car will be designed by Pininfarina and will benefit from Mahindra’s experience in Formula E racing
Mahindra’s Automobili Pininfarina To Launch Electric Hypercar In 2020
Mahindra’s Automobili Pininfarina To Launch Electric Hypercar In 2020
outlookindia.com
2018-04-16T15:03:58+0530

Mahindra has launched a new company based in Europe, Automobili Pininfarina, that will venture into high-performance, luxury electric vehicles. The company will be led by Michael Perschke, who has also served Audi India as the managing director in the past.

Mahindra has also announced that Automobili Pininfarina will roll out its first product, a Pininfarina badged electric hypercar, in 2020. The carmaker says that the hypercar will benefit from Mahindra’s experience in Formula E racing and Pininfarina’s expertise in designing cars.

Advertisement opens in new window

Mahindra had earlier hinted than an expensive electric car is in the works

The hypercar will be a niche product and won’t be manufactured in high volumes, suggests Mahindra Group’s chairman, Anand Mahindra’s statement, which says, ““Italy’s renowned design expertise produces objects of true beauty and unique style. Drawing upon the pedigree and design vocabulary of the Pininfarina aesthetic heritage we will develop a rare collector’s item that only a handful of connoisseurs will ever own. It will be an innovative and pioneering product powered by high technology. The Mahindra Group has bet big on electric vehicles. They are the future, and when power, beauty and high end EV technology come together in one car – that will be the perfect luxury vehicle, that will give car lovers the freedom to roam without impacting the planet adversely.”

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra Electric Cars Electric vehicles (EVs) Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : MG Teases Full-Size X-Motion SUV Concept That Could Be India-Bound
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters