Mahindra S201 (Brezza Rival) Launch Soon; Looks Production Ready In Latest Spy Pics

Sub-4m Mahindra S201 will be launched in 2019; will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon

Will get the 1.5-litre diesel engine, from the Marazzo

Could become only the third sub-Rs 10 lakh car to get rear disc brakes in the Indian market after the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Baleno RS

Could get dual-zone climate control and a sunroof

A new set of spy shots of the Mahindra S201 (codename) have surfaced on the internet. And this time around too, the sub-4 metre SUV is completely decked in camouflage. However, the latest images reveal the S201 riding on a new set of machined alloys. Previously, the upcoming sub-4m Mahindra SUV was seen with multi-spoke black alloy wheels. The latest set of alloys are more likely to be offered with the final production model.

The S201 will be launched in 2019 and here’s all you need to know about it:

The S201 will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon, a segment where prices range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

The S201 is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli that was shown at the 2016 Auto Expo. Although the Tivoli measures 4,195mm in length, the S201 will not be more than 4 metres long. The front fascia, side profile and interiors, all have been borrowed from the Tivoli, but the rear has been tweaked to differentiate the two

Powering the S201 will be the potent 1.5-litre 122PS/300Nm diesel unit, from the Marazzo. The standard transmission on offer is expected to be a six-speed manual.

The S201 could also get a turbocharged version of the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that powers the KUV100.

In one of the spy shots, the S201 was spotted with rear disc brakes. If these indeed are production-spec parts, the S201 will be the first among its direct rivals to offer disc brakes at the rear. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Baleno RS are the only two sub-Rs 10 lakh cars that get disc brakes at the rear.

Mahindra already has two offerings in the sub-4 metre SUV category in the form of the TUV300 and the NuvoSport. The S201 will, however, be a positioned as a premium product.

It is expected to get a sunroof and dual-zone climate control system. While the sunroof is offered on the Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V, the dual-zone climate control would be a first. That said, these features are not confirmed yet.

Although we have not seen the car in the flesh, it is safe to say that the S201 will look unlike any other Mahindra car.

Source: cardekho.com