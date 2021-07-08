July 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Man Penalized With Death Sentence For Brutal Killing Of Mother In Maharashtra

Man Penalized With Death Sentence For Brutal Killing Of Mother In Maharashtra

District and Sessions judge Mahesh Jadhav considered the case as rarest of rare and awarded capital punishment to Sunil Kuchikorvi, who after killing his mother , ripped her body open and removed all her organs.

Outlook Web Desk 08 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:03 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Man Penalized With Death Sentence For Brutal Killing Of Mother In Maharashtra
Representational Image
Man Penalized With Death Sentence For Brutal Killing Of Mother In Maharashtra
outlookindia.com
2021-07-08T21:03:20+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man in Maharashtra received death peanalty under conviction of being his mother's assassin. A local court in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on announced the death sentence on Thursday.

The gruesome killing involved ripping the body of the 62-year-old mother apart and removing her organs.

District and Sessions judge Mahesh Jadhav considered the case as rarest of rare and awarded capital punishment to Sunil Kuchikorvi, who after killing his mother , ripped her body open and removed all her organs.

According to the prosecution, it was suspected to be an act of cannibalism, as when the accused was caught, his mother's organs were found on the kitchen platform with salt, oil and chilli powder, and there was blood in his mouth.

Public prosecutor Vivek Shukla said the incident had taken place on August 28, 2017, at Makadwala Vasahat in Kolhapur city.

"Kuchikorvi was a drunkard. On the day of the incident, he had asked his mother for some money for buying liquor, and when she refused, he hacked her to death using some sharp weapons. The accused then ripped the right side of her body and removed heart, kidney, intestines and other organs and placed them on the kitchen platform," Shukla said.

At least 12 witnesses were examined, and since there were no eye-witnesses, the court held Kochikorvi guilty on the basis of circumstantial evidence, he said.
By considering the case as rarest of the rare, the accused was sentenced to death, Shukla added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Not On Same Page with Centre On Economic Views: Bengal Industry Minister

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Pune Death Sentence Maharashtra Cannibalism Brutal Killing National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos