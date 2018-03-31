The Website
31 March 2018 Last Updated at 9:45 am Society News Analysis

Madhya Pradesh Villagers Tonsure Heads Of Three Men Accused Of Killing Cow

They were arrested under IPC section 379 (theft) and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act.
Police in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh have arrested three men for allegedly killing a cow.

Angry locals tonsured the accused's heads before handing them over to police yesterday, said a senior police officer here.

District Superintendent of Police Vipul Khare said that Imran (21), Indu Bhuria (21) and Mangu Bhuria (20) were arrested for allegedly killing a cow at Nehtada village under Jobat police station limits, 38 km from here.

Imran allegedly slaughtered the animal, belonging to one Nihal Singh, after stealing it, and kept the meat in the houses of Mangu and Indu.

After the alleged theft and slaughter came to light, angry villagers tonsured the three men's heads before handing them over to police, the SP said.

"Police have seized the meat and sent samples for testing (to check if it's beef)," said Khare.

PTI

