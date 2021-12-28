Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ludhiana Court Blast: SFJ's Jaswinder Singh Multani Arrested In Germany After India Shares Inputs

Jaswinder Singh Multani's detention in Germany comes five days after a bomb blast occurred at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23. Indian government had shared inputs on the alleged SFJ operative with the German authorities.

Ludhiana Court Blast: SFJ's Jaswinder Singh Multani Arrested In Germany After India Shares Inputs
Jaswinder Singh Multani has been arrested from Germany | Twitter

Trending

Ludhiana Court Blast: SFJ's Jaswinder Singh Multani Arrested In Germany After India Shares Inputs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T21:54:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 9:54 pm

The German authorities have detained a Jaswinder Singh Multani, allegedly belonging to the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organisation suspected to be behind the recent bomb blast in Ludhiana district court complex, based on intelligence inputs from India, officials said on Tuesday.

 The man, identified as Jaswinder Singh Multani, was detained in a city in Germany after intelligence inputs were shared with the authorities in Berlin highlighting his alleged role in planning terror attacks in India, the officials said.

 Multani, against whom two FIRs have been registered in Punjab, was picked up and kept under detention and was being questioned on the inputs provided by Indian agencies to the authorities in Berlin through diplomatic channels.

Multani's detention comes five days after a bomb blast occurred at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23 that killed Gangandeep, a dismissed policeman who was allegedly planting the bomb, and injured two others.

 An extensive investigation is on to see the radicalisation of people in Punjab, which is being promoted from across the border in Pakistan by some of the so-called leaders of Khalistan.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Multani's name came up earlier this year as well in connection with a plan to kill prominent farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal during the farmers' stir on the outskirts of the national capital.

 In January this year Haryana Police arrested a youth identified as Yogesh in Sonipat for allegedly hatching a plot to kill farmer leaders Rajewal, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Kuldeep Sandhu and Jagjeet Singh. Police also recovered pictures of these people from his mobile.

The arrested youth informed that he was in touch with Multani through messages and had been tasked to target some farmer leaders.

 According to the officials, during the Ludhiana bomb blast probe, the police recovered important evidence to show that the bomber was in touch with pro-Khalistani leaders in Pakistan and Gulf countries.

 Deciphering the evidence, the intelligence agencies were surprised to find out that Gangandeep was in constant touch with Multani and that the latter was instrumental in arranging for the explosive material for the blast, the officials said.

 They said the chats on social media messenger also indicated that more blasts were being planned by the group in Punjab and the rest of the country.

The German authorities have detained a person allegedly belonging to the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organisation suspected to be behind the recent bomb blast in Ludhiana, based on intelligence inputs from India, officials said on Tuesday.

 The man, identified as Jaswinder Singh Multani, was detained in a city in Germany after intelligence inputs were shared with the authorities in Berlin highlighting his alleged role in planning terror attacks in India, the officials said.

 Multani, against whom two FIRs have been registered in Punjab, was picked up and kept under detention and was being questioned on the inputs provided by Indian agencies to the authorities in Berlin through diplomatic channels.

 Multani's detention comes five days after a bomb blast occurred at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23 that killed Gangandeep, a dismissed policeman who was allegedly planting the bomb, and injured two others.

 An extensive investigation is on to see the radicalisation of people in Punjab, which is being promoted from across the border in Pakistan by some of the so-called leaders of Khalistan.

 Multani's name came up earlier this year as well in connection with a plan to kill prominent farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal during the farmers' stir on the outskirts of the national capital.

 In January this year Haryana Police arrested a youth identified as Yogesh in Sonipat for allegedly hatching a plot to kill farmer leaders Rajewal, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Kuldeep Sandhu and Jagjeet Singh. Police also recovered pictures of these people from his mobile.

 The arrested youth informed that he was in touch with Multani through messages and had been tasked to target some farmer leaders.

 According to the officials, during the Ludhiana bomb blast probe, the police recovered important evidence to show that the bomber was in touch with pro-Khalistani leaders in Pakistan and Gulf countries.

 Deciphering the evidence, the intelligence agencies were surprised to find out that Gangandeep was in constant touch with Multani and that the latter was instrumental in arranging for the explosive material for the blast, the officials said.

 They said the chats on social media messenger also indicated that more blasts were being planned by the group in Punjab and the rest of the country.

Tags

PTI Germany Terrorism Ludhiana Blast National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Surge By Shocking 70%, Delhi By 50% | Highlights

Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Surge By Shocking 70%, Delhi By 50% | Highlights

Rani Padmini Controversy: Light and Sound Show Stopped In Chittorgarh Fort As BJP MP Raises Objection

'Doctors Should Be In Hospital, Not On Streets': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

Vikram Misri Appointed As New Deputy National Security Adviser | Who Is He?

Omicron Scare: Delhi Reports 496 Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since June 4

Covid-19 Vaccination For Children: Gujarat Govt To Set Up Camps At Schools

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections

Centre Targeting Christians To Advance Majoritarian Agenda: Congress

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Lot Of Time Wasted Already, Begin Work On New India: PM To IIT Graduates

Lot Of Time Wasted Already, Begin Work On New India: PM To IIT Graduates

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Road Accidents Claimed More Lives Than Covid-19 Death Toll In Noida: Official Data

Road Accidents Claimed More Lives Than Covid-19 Death Toll In Noida: Official Data

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Read More from Outlook

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement