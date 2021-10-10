Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Long-Banned FaceTime Calls Apparently Working In UAE

The UAE, home to the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi and the freewheeling financial hub of Dubai, long has blocked internet calling apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime

Long-Banned FaceTime Calls Apparently Working In UAE
Representational Image | Pixabay

Trending

Long-Banned FaceTime Calls Apparently Working In UAE
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T14:11:12+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 2:11 pm

FaceTime calls seemed to be working in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, an apparent loosening of long-standing restrictions on the Apple program in the federation of seven sheikhdoms.

There was no official announcement on the matter. The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple also did not respond to a request for comment. Associated Press journalists could make FaceTime voice and video calls with good sound quality to people inside and outside the country.

The UAE, home to the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi and the freewheeling financial hub of Dubai, long has blocked internet calling apps like WhatsApp and FaceTime, presumably due to security concerns and to protect the revenues of its monopoly state-run telecommunication companies. However, authorities have not publicly explained the ban. Apple iPhones and computers sold in the UAE typically do not carry the FaceTime calling app.

The block appeared to remain Sunday on calls via Skype, Facebook-owned WhatsApp and other similar internet programs.

Dubai opened its massive world's fair earlier this month, an event that aims to attract millions of visitors from across the globe after a year's delay due to the pandemic. On the sprawling Expo fairgrounds in Dubai's southern desert, visitors are able to make WhatsApp and FaceTime calls. Authorities have not commented on the relaxation of restrictions.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

There have been times in the past when such programs temporarily work in the UAE before becoming disrupted due to changes in internet filtering. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Dubai Facetime United Arab Emirates (UAE) Whatsapp Skype International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

With Focus On Iran's Nuclear Program, German Chancellor Angela Merkel To Meet Israeli Leaders

With Focus On Iran's Nuclear Program, German Chancellor Angela Merkel To Meet Israeli Leaders

Man Behind Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes

Xinjiang Witnesses Ease In Chinese Restrictions, But Fear Remains

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Russia Witnesses Persistent Rise In Covid-19 Cases

Dalai Lama Hails Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov For Winning Nobel Peace Prize

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US To Contain Islamic State

Iran's First President After 1979 Islamic Revolution Abolhassan Banisadr Dies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from World

China-US Representatives To Convene Meeting To Discuss 'Phase 1' Of Bilateral Trade Deal

China-US Representatives To Convene Meeting To Discuss 'Phase 1' Of Bilateral Trade Deal

US Court Reinstates Ban On Most Abortions Day After Texas Clinics Began To Operate

US Court Reinstates Ban On Most Abortions Day After Texas Clinics Began To Operate

Brazilians Desperate For Pre-Pandemic Normalcy Despite Death Toll Crossing 600,000

Brazilians Desperate For Pre-Pandemic Normalcy Despite Death Toll Crossing 600,000

Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls For Peaceful Reunification With Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls For Peaceful Reunification With Taiwan

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Outlook Business Team / The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden, with the power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's visit last Sunday.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20, Live: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20, Live: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

Outlook Web Bureau / Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs IND third T20 here. Australian women won the second T20 and the first was rained off.

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

Outlook Web Desk / The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement