Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Former Champions Sri Lanka Face Irish Test

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland have won their first matches in T20 World Cup 2021 qualifiers. Follow here live cricket scores of SL vs IRE in Abu Dhabi.

Both Ireland and Sri Lanka are aspiring to enter the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 202. Ireland defeated Netherlands in their opening match in Group A. Follow live cricket scores of IRE vs SL here. | ICC

2021-10-20T16:26:11+05:30
Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 4:26 pm

The 2014 T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka clash with Ireland in a Group A qualifier in Abu Dhabi tonight. Having won their opening matches, both Sri Lanka and Ireland are aiming to qualify for the Super-12 stage of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021. Sri Lanka and Ireland have clashed just once in T20 internationals. Sri Lanka's nine-run win in that 2009 World Cup match will have no bearing in today's SL vs IRE contest as 'underdogs' Ireland have already shown that they are quite capable of flexing their muscles on big days. Ireland beat the Netherlands in their first match by seven wickets. The Irish bowlers stole the limelight and Curtis Campher bagged four wickets in as many balls to catch up with the legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga. It is this Irish bowling that will make the Sri Lankans wary today. The Lankans beat Namibia by seven wickets in their opening game but Ireland will test their batting depth for sure tonight. If Ireland have a Campher, Sri Lanka have their 'mystery' off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who took 3/25 against Namibia. The bowlers on either side will make the SL vs IRE contest intriguing. Follow live cricket scores of SL vs IRE here.

(LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock(w), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Lorcan Tucker.

