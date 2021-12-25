Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Lieutenant Governor Of Puducherry Said Vaccination Proof Is Mandatory To Take Part In Festivities

The Health Department has so far administered vaccines to more than eight lakh people in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Of Puducherry Said Vaccination Proof Is Mandatory To Take Part In Festivities
Lieutenant Governor Of Puducherry Said Vaccination Proof Is Mandatory To Take Part In Festivities | Outlook

Trending

Lieutenant Governor Of Puducherry Said Vaccination Proof Is Mandatory To Take Part In Festivities
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T21:30:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 9:30 pm

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan announced that, those visiting the Union Territory from other States to participate in the New Year eve celebrations or other festivals should show proof of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to reporters after visiting the premises of the government-owned AFT Mill, now closed, she said the government had planned to use the mill premises to run a COVID Care Centre as there was every necessity for preparations to have beds and other infrastructure facilities when there was threat of onslaught of new variant of the virus - the Omicron.

"The new variant of coronavirus has been spreading across the country. Puducherry government has initiated steps to ramp up infrastructure. As part of this the AFT Mill will be used to establish a Covid Care Centre," she said.

Related Stories

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Referring to the reported plan of some sections to launch agitations to protest the government`s decision to make vaccination compulsory, the Lt Governor said, "This plan of agitation will be a step in the wrong direction. Compulsory vaccination was a part of the efforts of the government to protect people against the virus. Instead of holding agitations, all should join hands to make the current drive against the pandemic a success."

She said the National Youth Festival being held here from January 12 to 16 in association with the Union Ministry for Sports and Youth affairs would be a major event. All those participating in the event should have taken the jab. Those coming from outside Puducherry to participate in the festivals and also New Year eve celebration should have been vaccinated against the pandemic, she added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Tamilisai Soundararajan India Puducherry Covid-19 Vaccination India Covid-19 Vaccination COVID 19 Festivals
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

Ashutosh Sharma / In view of the growing Omicron threat, PM Modi said that India will soon start the booster dose for people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities as per recommendation from health experts from January 10.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Ashwani Sharma / The last time it snowed in Shimla on Christmas Day was in 2016, that too after a gap of two decades, though some years between 2014 to 2018 did see a small spell of pre-Christmas snowfall.

Advertisement