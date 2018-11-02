﻿
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Files For Divorce 6 Months After Wedding

Tej Pratap Yadav's had married with Aishwarya Rai daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai on May 12 in Patna.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 November 2018
RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a divorce petition within six months of marriage, as per a civil court sources. 

Tej Pratap Yadav's had married with Aishwarya Rai daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai on May 12 in Patna. The bride's grandfather Daroga Rai was the chief minister of Bihar in early 70s from Congress.

As many as 50 horses and elephants, drummers and 7,000 guests were in attendance. A galaxy of VIPs and thousands of commoners attended the ceremony at the sprawling veterinary college ground in Patna. 

