Lalitaji for Surf, Kamasutra Couple... Best Works Of Ad Guru Alyque Padamsee

Veteran actor, theatre personality and advertising guru Alyque Padamsee died on in Mumbai. He was 90.

As the head of Lintas India, Padamsee was credited for building it into one of the top advertising agencies in the country.

He was the brain behind several iconic advertisement campaigns such as:

1. Lalitaji for Surf

2. Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish

3. The MRF Muscle Man

4. The Liril girl in the waterfall

5. Hamara Bajaj

6. The TV detective Karamchand

Other than these, he was also behind ads like the Kamasutra couple, the Fair & Handsome brand, etc.

Born in 1928 into a traditional Khoja Muslim family hailing from the Kutch region of Gujarat, Padamsee was best known for playing Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the film Gandhi.

Image: Still from 'Evita'.