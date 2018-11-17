Lalitaji for Surf, Kamasutra Couple... Best Works Of Ad Guru Alyque Padamsee

﻿
The brains behind unforgettable ad campaigns died on Saturday in Mumbai.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2018
File Photo
2018-11-17T12:52:53+0530

Veteran actor, theatre personality and advertising guru Alyque Padamsee died on Saturday in Mumbai. He was 90.

As the head of Lintas India, Padamsee was credited for building it into one of the top advertising agencies in the country.

He was the brain behind several iconic advertisement campaigns such as:

1. Lalitaji for Surf

2. Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish

3. The MRF Muscle Man

4. The Liril girl in the waterfall

5. Hamara Bajaj

6. The TV detective Karamchand

Other than these, he was also behind ads like the Kamasutra couple, the Fair & Handsome brand, etc.

Born in 1928 into a traditional Khoja Muslim family hailing from the Kutch region of Gujarat, Padamsee was best known for playing Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the film Gandhi.

Alyque Padamsee was also renowned for his theatre work including productions like Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar and Tuglaq. He also portrayed Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning film Gandhi.

A renowned personality in English theatre productions, he produced notable plays like "Evita", "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Broken Images".

Image: Still from 'Evita'.

