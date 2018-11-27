KTM Launches Smallest Duke In India

Design and underpinnings are similar to the India-spec 200 Duke

Pricing is introductory, and the bike is available across all the 450 dealerships in India

Packs a 124.7cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine, paired to a 6-speed transmission

Produces 14.5PS at 9250rpm, and 12Nm at 8000rpm

Competes with Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160

KTM India has launched its smallest offering in the Duke range. Called the 125 Duke, the motorcycle comes with a single-channel ABS as standard and commands an introductory price of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it around Rs 33,000 less expensive than the non-ABS version of the 200 Duke.

The 125 Duke’s bodywork is similar to the 200 Duke’s, but it gets new graphics. Even the underpinnings are the same - you get WP inverted front forks, WP rear monoshock, and MRF Revz tyres on both ends. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm front and a 230mm rear disc.

Its chief rivals are mostly the 160cc nakeds like the Suzuki Gixxer, Honda CB Hornet 160R range and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160. The power figures for these bikes are in the same ballpark as the 125 Duke. Here’s KTM’s official word on the launch:

KTM Launches 125 Duke ABS

26th Nov 2018, Pune: KTM today announced the launch of the much-awaited 125 Duke ABS. KTM is Europe’s No.1 motorcycle brand and is the fastest growing sports motorcycle brand in India.

KTM has a rich legacy in the world of racing spanning 65 years and over 295 World Championship titles and every KTM motorcycle is imbued with the best and the latest from the racetrack.

The 125 Duke carries the same KTM gene with 14.5 Ps power, strong-yet-light craftsmanship with a trellis frame and an aluminum swingarm and a host of premium equipment not seen in a motorcycle of this class eg. Upside Down front suspension, ABS and more. This makes the 125 Duke perfect for enthusiasts to start their journey into racing.

Speaking on the occasion Amit Nandi, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTMs are always about high performance, edgy design and a thrilling ride. The 125 Duke will be the new stepping stone into the KTM brand for riders starting out in the world of racing”

The KTM 125 Duke ABS has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 118,163 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available across 450 exclusive KTM showrooms in India.

