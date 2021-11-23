Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Kolkata Lawyer Files Complaint With Cops, Women Rights Panel To Probe Into Tathagata's "Women And Money" Remark

Tathagata Roy, who has apparently decided to bid "farewell” to the state unit of the BJP for the time being, has repeatedly poured scorn on its leaders since the party's defeat in the assembly elections, often using the "money and women" swipe.

2021-11-23T17:43:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 5:43 pm

Senior BJP leader, Tathagata Roy's controversial remark on some leaders of his own party using the term "women and money" during the West Bengal assembly elections, has culminated into a Kolkata lawyer filing separate complaints with the city police and the state Women's Commission seeking investigation on the same

Roy made the allegations in social media posts, complainant Sayan Banerjee, a Calcutta High Court lawyer, said."I have filed a police complaint seeking an investigation into the serious allegations of use of women and money by some BJP leaders during the elections made by Tathagata Roy, a former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya," he said.

Banerjee told PTI that he has also filed another complaint with the West Bengal Women's Commission with regard to Roy's claim about abuse of women. He said he has sought a probe by the police on money trail, if any, and whether any woman has been victimized in connection with the matter, maintaining that these are punishable offences under the Indian Penal Code. "I have no knowledge of any action having been taken so far by either the police or the commission," Banerjee, who filed the police complaint on November 9 and with the commission about a week later, said.

Roy had asserted that he will continue to play the role of his party's "conscience-keeper" after BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh told him that he was free to leave if he was "upset and ashamed" over its style of functioning.

(With PTI Inputs)

