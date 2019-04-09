KM Mani, Kerala Congress (M) Chairman, Dies At 86

﻿
KM Mani, former Kerala finance minister passed away on Tuesday in Ernakulam

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2019
Kerala Congress (M) Chairman KM Mani passed away on Tuesday
File Photo
Kerala Congress (M) veteran and former state finance minister K M Mani died at a private hospital Tuesday evening.

He was 86. He is survived by his wife and six children.

Mani, who had been undergoing treatment at the VPS Lakeshore hospital for pulmonary disease, breathed his last at 4.57 PM, hospital sources said.

Mani had been suffering from COPD (Chronic Obstructive pulmonary disease) for several years and had frequently been hospitalised for a chest infection.

He had been an MLA of Pala assembly constituency for nearly five decades.

Kerala Congress(M) is a key ally of the Congress-led UDF in the state.

Mani fell ill days after declaring his close confidante and Kerala Congress(M) leader Thomas Chazhikadan as the UDF candidate in Kottayam Lok Sabha seat.

His son and KC(M) leader Jose K Mani is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

