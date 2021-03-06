March 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Khaira Mutt Mahant Accused Of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In UP

Khaira Mutt Mahant Accused Of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In UP

The mahant is a close relative of the girl and after her father's death, he had brought her to the mutt on the pretext of teaching but raped her multiple times for the last five years

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Khaira Mutt Mahant Accused Of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In UP
outlookindia.com
2021-03-06T21:23:53+05:30

An  FIR has been lodged against Mahant Mouni Baba of the Khaira Mutt in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor girl, informed the police. 

On the order of a court passed on January 3, the case got registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Gyaneshwar Mishra, the Ubhawn police station in-charge.

The court order was received late leading to the delay in filing the FIR, he said, adding that the case is being investigated.

The teenager told reporters on Saturday that the Mahant "is a close relative and after her father's death, he had brought her to the mutt for teaching her and had been raping her for the last five years."

The girl said that after her repeated requests to police for justice had failed, she moved the court seeking FIR against the chief priest of the mutt.

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amid Mamata Vs Suvendu High-Voltage Battle, Kisan Morcha To Hold Mahapanchayat In Nandigram

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Rape survivor Rape Child Rape Child Sex Abuse National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos