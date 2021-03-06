Khaira Mutt Mahant Accused Of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In UP

An FIR has been lodged against Mahant Mouni Baba of the Khaira Mutt in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor girl, informed the police.

On the order of a court passed on January 3, the case got registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Gyaneshwar Mishra, the Ubhawn police station in-charge.

The court order was received late leading to the delay in filing the FIR, he said, adding that the case is being investigated.

The teenager told reporters on Saturday that the Mahant "is a close relative and after her father's death, he had brought her to the mutt for teaching her and had been raping her for the last five years."

The girl said that after her repeated requests to police for justice had failed, she moved the court seeking FIR against the chief priest of the mutt.

With PTI Inputs

