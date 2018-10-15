﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Kerala Nun Rape Case: Rape Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Gets Bail

Kerala Nun Rape Case: Rape Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Gets Bail

This condition would be applicable till a charge sheet is filed in the case.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2018
Kerala Nun Rape Case: Rape Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Gets Bail
PTI Photo
Kerala Nun Rape Case: Rape Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Gets Bail
outlookindia.com
2018-10-15T11:56:14+0530
Related Stories

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested by the police over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun, was granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court on Monday.

According to the media reports, the bail was granted on the basis of a few criteria. The court has instructed Franco to not enter Kerala. He was also asked to submit his passport in the court. He has to be present before the investigating officer in an interval of two weeks and that he must not try to influence the witnesses.

Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 after three days of questioning and on September 24, he was sent to two weeks judicial custody by the very same court.

The entire proceedings took around five minutes and he informed the court that he had no problems in the Pala sub-jail, where he has been kept since he was remanded.

However, his counsel informed the media that in the coming week, they will approach the Kerala High Court again seeking bail.

On October 3, the Kerala High Court denied Mulakkal's bail plea as Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that there was evidence against the bishop.

Mulakkal, who heads the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, Punjab, is the first bishop in the country to be sent to jail on charges of rape and since then he has been getting a steady stream of high profile visitors including leading politicians.

(With IANS inputs)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bishop Franco Mulakkal Kerala Bishop Crime National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Watch: 20-Year-Old Hazratullah Zazai Hits Six Sixes In An Over, Equals Fastest T20 Half-Century
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters