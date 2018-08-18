Kerala Floods: Here's How You Can Help

Kerala has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few days, causing unprecedented flooding and landslides in several parts of the state.
So far, 324 people have lost their lives in the state due to flood. Over 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps.
People from all quarters have come forward to donate funds and collect supplies.
Here are some important URLs and addresses where people can donate funds and supplies and help those affected by the floods rebuild their lives.
1) The CM”s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF)
Online: https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/#donation
Name of Donee: Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund
Bank : State Bank of India (SBI)
Account Number : 67319948232
Branch : City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram
IFSC : SBIN0070028
PAN: AAAGD0584M
Account Type: Savings
SWIFT CODE : SBININBBT08
2) Through cheque/DD
In case you plan to send a cheque or Demand Draft, you can mail it to the below address:
The Principal Secretary (Finance), Treasurer
Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
Secretariat
Thiruvananthapuram – 695001
3) Through UPI IDs and QR codes listed on www.donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in
4) Online portals
* Google has put out a consolidates and pin-droppe dlist of centres providing rescue and relief ops, including food, water, and shelter. Click here
*Paytm has also opened a page for contributions to the Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund. You can access it here
