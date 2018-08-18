Kerala Floods: Here's How You Can Help

Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. 10 people have reportedly died in the mishap. PTI Photo

People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers used helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead. AP Photo

People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. AP Photo

People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala. AP Photo/Tibin Augustine

People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala. AP Photo/Tibin Augustine

Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district. AP Photo/Tibin Augustine

A mother with her new born baby after she was rescued by the Indian Navy during its rescue operations in a flood-hit area, in Kochi, Kerala. PTI Photo

A view of a flood affected area, in Kochi. PTI Photo

People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi. PTI Photo

Flood water enters the residence of PTI reporter Manoj Rammohan, in Palakkad. PTI Photo

People being shifted to a relief camp after they were rescued from a various flood-hit areas, in Kochi, Kerala. PTI Photo

An elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. AP Photo

People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. PTI Photo

An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala. AP Photo/K.K.Najeeb

A person stands near submerged trucks on a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. PTI Photo

Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue in various flood-affected regions of Kerala. @DefenceMinIndia via PTI

Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue operations in various flood-affected regions of Kerala. @DefenceMinIndia via PTI

People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. PTI Photo

A person takes a picture of a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. PTI Photo

People engage in flood rescue work after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode. PTI Photo

People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. PTI Photo

A person carries a grain sack as a shop gets flooded after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode. PTI Photo

Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi. PTI Photo

An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi. Navy Photo via PTI

Submerged area near Cochin International Airport after monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery reportedly suspended operations till Saturday due to rains and floods. PTI Photo

People shift from a flood-hit locality in Kochi. PTI Photo

Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram. PTI Photo

Laborers hailing from northern states wade through flood waters as they shift to higher grounds following heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram. AP Photo

A man walks through the premises of a hospital that was flooded due to heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram. AP Photo

Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta. PTI Photo

The Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala has been once again flooded in Pathanamthitta. PTI Photo