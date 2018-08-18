The Website
18 August 2018 Last Updated at 1:38 pm National

Kerala Floods: Here's How You Can Help

Kerala has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few days, causing unprecedented flooding and landslides in several parts of the state. Here's how you can contribute and help people affected by floods rebuild their lives.

Outlook Web Bureau
  • Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. 10 people have reportedly died in the mishap.
    PTI Photo
  • People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers used helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead.
    AP Photo
  • People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • A mother with her new born baby after she was rescued by the Indian Navy during its rescue operations in a flood-hit area, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of a flood affected area, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Flood water enters the residence of PTI reporter Manoj Rammohan, in Palakkad.
    PTI Photo
  • People being shifted to a relief camp after they were rescued from a various flood-hit areas, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala.
    AP Photo/K.K.Najeeb
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person stands near submerged trucks on a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue operations in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person takes a picture of a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People engage in flood rescue work after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person carries a grain sack as a shop gets flooded after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area, following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi.
    Navy Photo via PTI
  • Submerged area near Cochin International Airport after monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery reportedly suspended operations till Saturday due to rains and floods.
    PTI Photo
  • People shift from a flood-hit locality in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram.
    PTI Photo
  • Laborers hailing from northern states wade through flood waters as they shift to higher grounds following heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • A man walks through the premises of a hospital that was flooded due to heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
  • The Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala has been once again flooded in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
  • Cartoon by Sajith Kumar
Kerala has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few days, causing unprecedented flooding and landslides in several parts of the state.

So far, 324 people have lost their lives in the state due to flood. Over 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps.

People from all quarters have come forward to donate funds and collect supplies.

Here are some important URLs and addresses where people can donate funds and supplies and help those affected by the floods rebuild their lives.

1)      The CM”s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF)

Online:  https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/#donation

Name of Donee:  Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund

Bank : State Bank of India (SBI)


Account Number : 67319948232


Branch : City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram


IFSC : SBIN0070028


PAN: AAAGD0584M


Account Type: Savings


SWIFT CODE : SBININBBT08

 

2) Through cheque/DD

In case you plan to send a cheque or Demand Draft, you can mail it to the below address:

The Principal Secretary (Finance), Treasurer

Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

Secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram – 695001

 

 3) Through UPI IDs and QR codes listed on www.donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in

 

 4) Online portals

* Google has put out a consolidates and pin-droppe dlist of centres providing rescue and relief ops, including food, water, and shelter.  Click here 

 

*Paytm has also opened a page for contributions to the Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund. You can access it here

 

 

 

Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Floods National

