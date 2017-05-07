The Website
05 July 2017 Last Updated at 6:38 pm National

Kerala Cashew Baron Rajmohan Pillai Arrested For Raping And Impregnating Domestic Help From Odisha

He is the brother of biscuit baron and former Britannia head Rajan Pillai who died in Tihar jail after being convicted of fraud and cheating
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Wikipedia

The Kerala police have arrested businessman Rajmohan Pillai, known as the cashew baron, for allegedly raping and impregnating his 23-year-old domestic help hailing from Odisha.

Pillai, 53, who is the younger brother of biscuit baron Rajan Pillai, was arrested after his help went to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for abortion on Saturday, reported NDTV.

Pillai is the chairman of the Beta Group, which owns the brand "Nut King". His brother Rajan Pillai, who was the head of Britannia, was in news after being convicted of fraud and cheating. He later died in Delhi's Tihar jail in 1995.

The doctors at the Thiruvananthapuram hospital called the police after finding that the woman was two months pregnant and was not married. She alleged that Pillai had sexually assaulted her several times in the eight months that she had worked for him, the report adds.

The Times of India reports that the doctor, who attended her, sought the help of his colleague who hailed from Odisha to converse with the victim.

According to the police, Pillai has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman has been transferred to a shelter home. 

