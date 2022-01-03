Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Kejriwal Promises To Pay Rs.1 Crore To Families Of Martyred Soldiers If AAP Wins Uttarakhand Assembly Polls

Kejriwal made the announcement at the party's Nav Nirman rally at the Parade Ground in Uttarakhand.

2022-01-03T20:56:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 8:56 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal  promised to provide fiannacial assitance of  Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of security personnel killed in the line of duty in Uttarakhand as "Samman Rashi" if his  Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the  2022 state  assembly polls.

Kejriwal also promised to give jobs in government to retired Army jawans aged 34-35 years and make them partners in the building of a new Uttarakhand making full use of their patriotism, military skills and discipline.

"Families of Army, police and paramilitary personnel who are martyred will be paid Rs 1 crore as Samman Rashi to honour their martyrdom," he said.

Kejriwal said Uttarakhand has the largest representation in the armed forces and if soldiers make up their mind, no one can stop the Aam Aadmi Party from coming to power in the state.

( With PTI Inputs)

Arvind Kejriwal Uttarakhand Soldier Martyrs Uttarakhand Election 2022 AAP: Aam Aadmi Party
