Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab

Amid protests against farm laws in Punjab, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has sought to play the Sikh sentiment card in the poll-bound state.

The Centre has decided to reopen Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor-- linking Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal, Pakistan-- on Wednesday, November 17 onward so that the pilgrims could pay obeisance on the eve of Guru Purab (Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birthday) that falls on November 19.

As soon as the decision came, both the BJP and the Congress have rushed for credit in the Sikh-dominant state where assembly elections are due in early 2022.

On November 14, a delegation led by Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma had met PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and urged the corridor be reopened. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he had personally taken up the issue of reopening of the corridor with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021



The corridor was Closed in March 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday saying, “In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Narendra Modi’s government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community.” The Home Minister said the nation is all set to celebrate the Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak on November 19.