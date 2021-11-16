Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab

The Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor-- linking Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal, Pakistan--was Closed in March 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab
Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur | File Photo

Trending

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T18:58:05+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 6:58 pm

Amid protests against farm laws in Punjab, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has sought to play the Sikh sentiment card in the poll-bound state.

The Centre has decided to reopen Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor-- linking Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal, Pakistan-- on Wednesday, November 17 onward so that the pilgrims could pay obeisance on the eve of Guru Purab (Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birthday) that falls on November 19.

As soon as the decision came, both the BJP and the Congress have rushed for credit in the Sikh-dominant state where assembly elections are due in early 2022.

On November 14, a delegation led by Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma had met PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and urged the corridor be reopened. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he had personally taken up the issue of reopening of the corridor with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.


The corridor was Closed in March 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday saying, “In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Narendra Modi’s government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community.” The Home Minister said the nation is all set to celebrate the Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak on November 19. 

Tags

Harish Manav Narendra Modi Amit Shah Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab India Pakistan Sikhs Kartarpur Corridor National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

From Caste Certificates To Malnutrition Check-Ups, Jharkhand Rolls Out Biggest Public Service Campaign

From Caste Certificates To Malnutrition Check-Ups, Jharkhand Rolls Out Biggest Public Service Campaign

Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Urge PM To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Ahead Of Gurupurab

Maharashtra Crematorium Gets New Lease On Life After Students Turn It Into Lush Garden

National Press Day: A Peek Into The Past Of Indian Media

West Bengal: Schools Resume Physical Classes After Nearly 20 Months

Pregnant Maharashtra Nurse Who Helped Deliver Over 5,000 Babies Dies During Own Delivery

Special Court Directs Accused On Bail To Share Google Maps Location To CBI Investigation Officer

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from India

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 287 Days In India

Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 287 Days In India

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Hindu Mahasabha Wants To Make Statue Of Godse With Soil From Jail He Was Hanged In

Hindu Mahasabha Wants To Make Statue Of Godse With Soil From Jail He Was Hanged In

Read More from Outlook

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

I Don't Think I Am Hardik Pandya's Replacement: Venkatesh Iyer

I Don't Think I Am Hardik Pandya's Replacement: Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / Venkatesh Iyer, who plays as an all-rounder for Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to execute the tips learnt from KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement