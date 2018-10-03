﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Justice Ranjan Gogoi Sworn In As 46th Chief Justice Of India

Justice Ranjan Gogoi Sworn In As 46th Chief Justice Of India

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi Sworn In As 46th Chief Justice Of India
File Photo
Justice Ranjan Gogoi Sworn In As 46th Chief Justice Of India
outlookindia.com
2018-10-03T12:14:40+0530
Related Stories

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was Wednesday sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India.

He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall.

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

(PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ranjan Gogoi Dipak Misra Delhi Chief Justice of India (CJI) Supreme Court National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Launch Tomorrow
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters