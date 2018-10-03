Justice Ranjan Gogoi Sworn In As 46th Chief Justice Of India

Related Stories CJI Dipak Misra Recommends Justice Ranjan Gogoi As His Successor

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was Wednesday sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India.

He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra.

Delhi: Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn-in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/uvjSEVK16Y — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall.

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

(PTI)