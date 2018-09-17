A Day After Results, JNU President N Sai Balaji Alleges Assault By ABVP Members

A day after he was elected president of JNUSU, N Sai Balaji alleged he and ex-president Geeta Kumari were assaulted by members of ABVP.

Balaji, who is at Vasant Kunj police station to register a complaint, says "ABVP is mobilising students with sticks and bouncers outside the police station".

"I am right now at Police station filed a complaint. But ABVP is mobilising students with sticks and bouncers outside the police station. Saurabh Sharma has threatened in PS that he will finish me once I come out. There is grave danger to my life and others who are with me. Shubhanshu and Shahzad are with me. Please pressurise the police to provide security to us. It's an appeal," said Balaji in a post.

The United Left Alliance swept the JNUSU elections, the results for which were announced on Sunday. Balaji defeated ABVP candidate Lalit Pandey for the post of president.