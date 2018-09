JLo was performing at her Vegas residency show when somewhere in the midst of all the action, she took a spill on stage. The pop star got right back up with a grin with the help of a fan from the crowd.

Also, a Twitter uploaded the video of the incident, writing, "This is how you handle a fall like a pro."

The event was attended by Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Becky G and Sofia Vergara.

ANI