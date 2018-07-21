J&K Constable Found Dead With Multiple Bullet Injuries After Being Abducted By Militants

The bullet-riddled body of a police constable, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam last night, has been recovered from Qaimoh Gath area in the district.

The constable has been identified as Mohammad Saleem Shah.

The militants had abducted him from his home on Friday night, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the body of the policeman was recovered from a nursery near village Redwani Payeen, which is considered as the hotbed of militants.

The spokesman said the body bore severe torture marks indicating that he was brutally tortured to death by the militants.

The policeman had joined the services in 2016 and after completing his basic training he was posted to DPL Pulwama.

He is survived by aged parents, two brothers and one unmarried sister. Sources said that the cop was the lone bread earner for his family.

Talking to Outlook, the police said that the initial investigation into the matter has indicated it as a handiwork of proscribed militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

“We condemn such gruesome terror act and assure that the culprits shall be brought to justice,” the spokesman said.

Since a few months, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activities.

Earlier this month, the body of another police constable was found by locals at Pariwan village in Kulgam, a day after he was abducted from a medical shop in Shopian.

The constable, identified as Javaid Ahmad Dar, was a resident of Vehil village.

