Jailed Separatist Leader Shabir Shah's Daughter Sama Tops CBSE Results In J&K

The daughter of senior separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, on Saturday topped the CBSE results among all affiliated schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sama Shabir Shah, a student of Delhi Public School, in Srinagar's Athwajan has secured 97.8% marks in the class 12 results for which were announced by the CBSE on Saturday.

Shabir Shah was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a terror funding case on July 26, 2017.

J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was among the firsts to congratulate her on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Sama Shabir Shah for securing 97.8% marks in the class 12th class examination. Her hard work & determination has helped her overcome all odds & she is truly an inspiration for the youth of our state," tweet the chief minister.

Congratulations to Sama Shabir Shah for securing 97.8% marks in the class 12th class examination. Her hard work & determination has helped her overcome all odds & she is truly an inspiration for the youth of our state. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 26, 2018

A Facebook post of the Democratic Freedom Party, founded by her father, says: "Sama secured 98% marks in a situation which is proving testing for her and other family members after her father was arrested in an old and fabricated case in 2017."

“Congratulations to Sama for her tremendous success! Her patience and persistence which she has obviously learned from her great father has finally paid off,” the post added.