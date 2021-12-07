Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Iraq: Explosion Rocks Southern City, Local News Reports Multiple Casualties

According to the local reports, it was likely a car bomb that sent a column of black smoke into the sky at the southern Iraq's city of Basra.

Iraq: Explosion Rocks Southern City, Local News Reports Multiple Casualties
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Iraq: Explosion Rocks Southern City, Local News Reports Multiple Casualties
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T17:21:37+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 5:21 pm

A large explosion rocked the center of Iraq's southern city of Basra on Monday, with local news reports saying there are multiple casualties.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which sent a column of black smoke into the sky. Local reports said it was likely a car bomb.

Explosions have been rare in Basra in recent years, particularly since the defeat of the Sunni militant Islamic State group in 2017.

The oil-rich Basra is predominantly Shiite. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Explosion Iraq Car Bomb International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Afghanistan: Taliban Takes Vengeance Against Former Security Officials

Afghanistan: Taliban Takes Vengeance Against Former Security Officials

How 'Uncle Sam' Beat 'Columbia' And 'Brother Jonathan' To Become Symbol Of America

US's Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin To Discuss Growing Tensions In Ukraine Today

Germany: Parties Sign Coalition Deal For New Scholz Government

Myanmar: Rohingya Muslims Seek $150 Billion In Damages From Facebook For Facilitating Genocide

Endangered Whale Gives Birth To Calf While Being Entangled In Fishing Net

Swiss Catholic Church Orders Study Of Sexual Abuse Since Mid-20th Century

British Woman Testifies, 'Pressured Into Giving Sexual Massages To Jeffrey Epstein'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Obituary | Ebrahim Ebrahim, The Indian-Origin Anti-Apartheid Icon Who Waged A Long Battle In S Africa

Obituary | Ebrahim Ebrahim, The Indian-Origin Anti-Apartheid Icon Who Waged A Long Battle In S Africa

Pakistan Lynching: Remains Of Sri Lankan National Arrives In Colombo

Pakistan Lynching: Remains Of Sri Lankan National Arrives In Colombo

Sudan: Tribal Violence Kills 24 In Darfur Region, Says Aid Group

Sudan: Tribal Violence Kills 24 In Darfur Region, Says Aid Group

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Outlook Web Desk / Fourteen villagers from Mon district were killed by Special Forces personnel after they indiscriminately opened fire on a truck carrying eight coalminers and later opened fire on agitated villagers.

Advertisement