August 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Got The Right Coach In Anil Kumble, Says Brett Lee

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Got The Right Coach In Anil Kumble, Says Brett Lee

In their search for Indian Premier League (IPL) glory, Kings XI Punjab roped in former India coach Anil Kumble in October, 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Got The Right Coach In Anil Kumble, Says Brett Lee
Anil Kumble with other Kings XI Punjab officials during IPL player's auction
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Got The Right Coach In Anil Kumble, Says Brett Lee
outlookindia.com
2020-08-10T10:00:27+05:30

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee feels that Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have the right head coach in Anil Kumble this Indian Premier League (IPL) season. (More Cricket News)

"Having someone like that (Anil Kumble) in terms of the mix of the team and certainly the squad will be invaluable. The knowledge, the experiences, will definitely help," Lee said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Kumble was roped in as the head coach by KXIP in October, 2019. The 49-year-old, who had a brief stint with the Indian men's team as head coach between 2016 and 2017, is currently the only Indian head coach in the IPL.

The former India captain was the Mumbai Indians mentor in 2013 before quitting in 2015. He is the fifth coach to join the Punjab-based franchise in the last five editions.

"Kings XI need to win, they have got a great squad, they have got a wonderful team that can definitely get close and close but they have not got over the line yet, so, I'm actually waiting for that to happen, Lee added.

But KXIP are yet to taste the IPL success. They had reached the semi-finals in 2008 and finished second-best after losing in the final to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2014 edition.

"A great franchise to play for, I put up my hand-up and say that was a lot of fun to play for that franchise," Lee, who has played for KXIP and KKR, said.

The 2020 edition of IPL will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10 in a controlled environment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next Story >>

Stranded Since March In India, Mohun Bagan Striker Baba Diawara Finally Returns Home

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Anil Kumble Brett Lee Cricket Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Cricket - IPL Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos