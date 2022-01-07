Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Indigenous Jet Trainer Demonstrates Capability To Carry Out Six Turn Spins

During the course of spin testing, in 2016, the aircraft departed from controlled flight which brought the programme to a temporary halt, it said. However, HAL decided to proceed further to complete the spin testing.

Indigenous Jet Trainer Demonstrates Capability To Carry Out Six Turn Spins
Advanced jet trainer Hawks get ready to take off as a part of a flying show at Kalaikunda airbase in West Midnapore district of Bengal ahead of Air Force Day celebrations. | PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Trending

Indigenous Jet Trainer Demonstrates Capability To Carry Out Six Turn Spins
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T00:01:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 12:01 am

The Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for stage –II training of IAF pilots, has successfully demonstrated the capability to carry out six turn spins to the left hand and right hand sides.        

The IJT, conceived by HAL as a replacement to the ageing Kirans of IAF fleet, had completed demonstration of its capabilities in terms of altitude and speed envelope, load factor, satisfactory stall characteristics and limited armament capability as required by IAF, much earlier, an HAL statement said on Thursday. The only pending task was spin testing.  

During the course of spin testing, in 2016, the aircraft departed from controlled flight which brought the programme to a temporary halt, it said. However, HAL decided to proceed further to complete the spin testing. The capability to enter and recover from spin is a necessity for a trainer aircraft in order to familiarise the trainee pilot to recognise departure from controlled flight and the actions required to recover from such situations, the statement noted. "Achieving satisfactory characteristics during spin and an assured recovery from spin form a part of very crucial flight tests due to its unpredictability", it said.         

Related Stories

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

The spin flight testing is inherently a high risk manoeuvre and therefore progresses incrementally turn by turn. Due to the complex interplay of aerodynamic and inertia forces, the motion of the aircraft in spin is unpredictable and flight testing is the only way to assess the acceptability or otherwise of its characteristics. Subsequent to the temporary halting of flight tests in 2016, HAL undertook major modifications like shifting the vertical tail aft on the airframe and increasing the rudder area and flight testing resumed in April 2019.        

These modifications entailed the use of a new Anti-Spin Parachute system (ASPS) which is mandated for the safety of the aircraft and test crew during spin flight testing. The new ASPS was integrated into the aircraft in July 2020 and the successful streaming of the parachutes were demonstrated in September 2020.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

HAL could commence the stall and spin testing of the IJT in its new modified configuration in November 2020, it was stated. HAL's Director (Engineering and R&D), Arup Chatterjee said that by demonstrating its capability to have six turn spins on both sides the IJT has achieved a major milestone. He hoped that with the completion of spin certification of HTT-40 and the progress achieved in IJT, HAL will soon have state-of-the-art trainers for stage I and II training of IAF pilots. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bengaluru Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Pilot Aircraft
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

Naseer Ganai / The Bulli Bai incident has shocked Muslim women. Outlook spoke to several women journalists in Kashmir who claimed to have been numbed by the incident.

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab flyover on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 4 highlights of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers. Proteas won by 7 wickets to level series 1-1.

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Seema Guha / The New Year is unlikely to see better ties Between India-China as MEA hits out at the Xi Jinping government over the recent construction of a bridge in Pangong Lake.

Advertisement