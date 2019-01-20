After conquering Australia, Indian cricket team crossed the Tasman Sea on Sunday to play five ODIs and three T20Is against hosts New Zealand.

The Virat Kohli-led side landed in the Auckland airport for their three-week stay in the country.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of Indian cricketers coming out of the airport.

Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik were seen signing autographs but the loudest cheer was reserved for skipper Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

The Indian team will leave for Napier on Monday morning where the first ODI will be played on Wednesday.

The subsequent ODIs will be played in Tauranga (January 26 and 28), Hamilton (January 31) and Wellington (February 3).

The three T20s will be played in Wellington (February 6), Auckland (February 8) and Hamilton (February 10).

The ODI matches will start at 7:30 am IST while the three T20Is will start at 12:30 pm IST.

(With PTI inputs)