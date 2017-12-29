The Website
29 December 2017 Sports News Analysis

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand Wins World Rapid Chess Championship

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand has regained the World Rapid Chess Championship after defeating Russia's Vladimir Fedoseev in the tie-break play-off.

Anand, a former world champion, outclassed World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the ninth round of tournament and was placed joint second at the start of the final five rounds.

He then defeated Fedoseev 2-0 in a two-game tie-break after a three-way tie with the Russian and Ian Nepomniachtchi at 10.5 points each from a possible 15.

The Indian has claimed the title by remaining unbeaten in the championship with six wins and nine draws.

The win for Anand has come after a tough year. The 48-year-old had earlier failed to qualify for the Candidates Tournament to decide the challenger for the World Championship match against Carlsen and then finished last in the London Chess Classic.

After winning the World Rapid Chess Championship, Anand was greeted with a thread of plaudits on Twitter, including wishes from President Ram Nath Kovind among others.

ANI

