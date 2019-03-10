Amidst growing protests in Pakistan over the Indian cricket team wearing camouflage caps during the third ODI match against Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly clarified that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had sought permission to do so.

A day after Indian cricket team wore specially designed Army caps as a tribute to the Armed forces at Ranchi on Friday, Pakistan had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action for "politicising" the game.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had requested permission from ICC CEO Dave Richardson on Thursday to let the players participate in a charity fund-raising effort and wear army caps with the BCCI crest in memory of the fallen soldiers," TOI reported quoting an ICC source.

As a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulawama terrorist attack, Indian cricketers sported the Army cap and also donated their match fee for the welfare of the families of the victimes.

Taking an exception to the gesture, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the ICC must do something about it.

"The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this? We think that it is the ICC's responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistan media.