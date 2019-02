Legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has conjured up unbelievable stumpings, but the former India captain has hardly been deceived or beaten by opponent wicketkeepers.

On Wednesday, during the second and final Twenty20 International match between India and Australia, there came a moment when the visiting wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb almost got Dhoni stumped.

Dhoni, only one ball old in the match, missed Adam Zampa delivery while coming way down the pitch to play a defensive shot. Beaten and stumped. That's what everybody thought.

But the 37-year-old stay put with a little smile even as the umpires went for the review. To the shock of the Aussies, Dhoni somehow managed to drag his flailing leg to beat the wicketkeeper. Zampa's stunned look said it all.

In the must-win match, Dhoni hit 40 off 23 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes as India set a massive 191-run target. He was involved in a 100-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli.