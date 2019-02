Also Read When And Where To Watch 2nd T20I Match?

Result: Australia won by seven wickets with two balls to spare.

Maxwell remained unbeaten on 113, off just 55 balls with the help of seven fours and nine sixes. His stand with Peter Handscomb was an unbeaten 99 off 52, in which the latter scored only 20.

With that India suffered their first bilateral series defeat at the hands of Australia. And this was the first series loss for Virat Kohli as captain at home across formats.

Maxwell won both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards for his 56 and 113 runs.

The two teams will now face-off in a five-match ODI series, starting Saturday at Hyderabad.

Australia Innings; Target 191

Siddarth Kaul to Glenn Maxwell, a single. 8 needed from 5. Another single to Peter Handscomb. 7 needed from 4. Maxwell hit the most ludicrous six, then a four to finish. Australia won by seven wickets with two balls to spare.

100 for Glenn Maxwell, off 50 balls. Six fours and 8 sixes. He added 8 runs in 48 balls with Peter Handscomb. Australia need nine of six. Bumrah completed his spell, and figures read 4-0-30-0.

Back-to-back fifty for Glenn Maxwell. Australia were 131/3 after 15 overs, still needing 60 off 30 balls. Maxwell (60 off 35) and Peter Handscomb (11 off 9) have added 36 in 23.

Wicket: Vijay Shankar returned to give India the break. He had D'Arcy Short (40 off 28) caught at cover by KL Rahul. FoW - 95/3 (11.1 Over).

Peter Handscomb joined Glenn Maxwell in the centre.

A half-century (73 off 42) stand between D'Arcy Short (40 off 27) and Glenn Maxwell (38 off 21) has put the Indian attack to the sword. Aussies were 95/2 after 11 overs. Australia need 96 runs in 54 balls.

Wicket: Vijay Shankar got the better of Aaron Finch (8 off 7), caught at mid-wicket by Shikhar Dhawan. Australia were 22/2 after four overs.

Glenn Maxwell joined D'Arcy Short in the centre.

Wicket: Siddarth Kaul struck in first over. Bowled Marcus Stoinis (7 off 11). FoW - 13/1 (2.2 over).

Aussie captain Aaron Finch is the new man in the centre. Australia were 17/1 after three overs.

India Innings

Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls as India posted 190/4. He hit six sixes and two fours. KL Rahul (47 off 26) and MS Dhoni (40 off 23) missed out on respective fifties.

For the Aussies, Jason Behrendorff was the pick of bowlers with figures of 3-0-17-1. Adam Zampa bowled well without success for 23/0 from his four overs.

New man Dinesh Karthik hit fours off the first two balls he faced. Then, Virat Kohli finished off with a six over long off boundary. 18 runs from the over. India 190/4.

Wicket: MS Dhoni out (40 off 23), caught at long off by Aaron Finch. A skier. FoW - 174/4 (19.1 over). He added 100 runs for the fourth wicket with Virat Kohli in 52 balls.

Jhye Richardson somehow managed to curb the un flow. But the over still witness a six and a four from Virat Kohli. 15 runs from it. India 172/3 with one over to go.

Another big over for India as MS Dhoni (39 off 21) hits two sixes and a four off D'Arcy. 19 runs from it. Dhoni and Virat Kohli (52 off 31) have added 84 in 43 balls. India 157/3 after 18 overs.

Fifty for Virat Kohli with a single off the fifth ball of the 17th over. He took 29t balls to reach the mark. India 138/3 after 17 overs.

It's 20th fifty for Kohli, joint-most in T20Is with Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli (48 off 25) hit Nathan Coulter-Nile for three successive sixes in a 22-run over. The skipper and MS Dhoni (21 off 15) have added 61 runs in 31 balls as India raced to 135/3. 54 runs in the last four overs.

Wicket: What a catch. Jhye Richardson took a stunner at long on to send Rishabh Pant (1 off 6) back. Wicket to D'Arcy Short.

Then the roar as MS Dhoni entered the field. India were 74/3 after 11 overs.

Wicket: Shikhar Dhawan (14 off24) holed out at deep cover, caught by Marcus Stoinis off Jason Behrendoff. Umpires took some to confirm the catch as claimed by the fielder. Good diving catch. FoW - 70/2 (9.2 Over)

Rishabh Pant joined Virat Kohli in the centre. After ten overs, India were 73/2.

Wicket: KL Rahul departed after making a quickfire 1-61 (KL Rahul, 7.1 ov)47 off 26 with the help of three fours and four sixes. He missed out on a fifty. Nathan Coulter-Nile got the wicket, caught at third man by Jhye Richardson. FoW - 61/1 (7.1 over).

Virat Kohli is the new man for India.

KL Rahul (41 off 21) hit another back-to-back sixes, this time Pat Cummins facing the Indian openers wrath. 14 from the over. India 53/0 after six overs. The Aussie fast bowler hit back with a body blow. Both the openers have received body blows.

15 runs from the fifth over bowled by Jhye Richardson, including back to back sixes hit by KL Rahul. India 39/8 with Rahul on 28 off 17. Shikhar Dhawan on 8 off 13. Aussies have used sticking with Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Cautious start from the Indian openers. India 8/0 from two overs with KL Rahul doing all the scoring. He is on 7off 7, while Shikhar Dhawan is yet to open is account even after facing 6 balls.

Toss And Team News

Virat Kohli lost the toss again. Aaron Finch asked India to bat first. Three changes for India. Australia are unchanged.

Rohit Sharma is rested. It would have been his 300th T20 match. Shikhar Dhawan to open with KL Rahul. Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul in for Mayank Markande and Umesh Yadav respectively.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

Australia: D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb (w), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Bruised by the narrow three-wicket loss to Australia in the series opener, India will aim to come back strong and avoid a 0-2 whitewash in the second and final T20I.

The focus remains firmly on the World Cup but India would also be desperate to ensure that a home series does not slip out of their grip. India are 0-1 down after an inexplicably poor batting performance led to a three-wicket loss in the lung-opener in Visakhapatnam.

The below-par 126 with the bat on Sunday denied bowlers a decent shot at securing a win even though the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack did all it could to keep the home team in the game till the final over of the match.