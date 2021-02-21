February 21, 2021
Corona
India Signs USD 50 Million Defence Agreement With Maldives To Boost Maritime Capabilities

Jaishnakar, who is in Maldives on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 February 2021
S. Jaishankar with Mariya Didi
@DrSJaishankar/Twitter
2021-02-21T13:27:30+05:30

India signed a USD 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with Maldives on Sunday to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.

Reaffirming India’s ties with the island nation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives.

"Cordial meeting with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi . Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives," he tweeted.

"Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi  the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security," he said.

(With PTI inputs.)

