Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
India Sets Goal To Increase Nuclear Power Capability By 2031

Government plans to hike India's nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW planned to 22,480 MW by 2031

2021-12-16T18:05:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 6:05 pm

With the hindsight of net zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of clean energy sources, including nuclear power, the government said that, India's present nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW is planned to be increased to 22,480 MW by 2031.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said the present installed nuclear power capacity in the country is 6,780 MW and the share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation in the country is about 3.1 per cent in the year 2020-21.

"The net zero targets are expected to be met through a combination of various clean energy sources, including nuclear power. In this context, the present nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW is planned to be increased to 22,480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction. More nuclear power reactors are planned in future," Singh said in a written response.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Dr Jitendra Singh India Nuclear Power plant
