Indian Army To Conduct 13 Day Long Military Exercise With Russian Counterpart From August 1

Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed that India and Russia will jointly conduct a 13-day mega military exercise 'Indra 21' emphasizing on counter-terror operations in the Russian city of Volgograd from August 1.

They also mentioned that successful completion of the 12th edition of the exercise will be nothing short of touching another "milestone" in intensifying the bilateral security cooperation and will also serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia.

The Army said 250 personnel from each side will participate in the 12th edition of the joint military exercise.

"The 12th edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise Indra-21 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1 to 13," the Army said.

It said the exercise will entail the conduct of counter-terror operations mandated under the UN's framework of joint forces against international terror groups.

"Exercise Indra-21 will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian and Russian armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both the countries," the Army said in a statement.

"The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia," it added.

It said the Indian Army contingent participating in the exercise will comprise a mechanised infantry battalion.

Volgograd is a major Russian city situated on the western bank of the Volga river.

(With PTI Inputs)

