India On The Verge Of Equalling Arch-Rivals Pakistan's World Record

A confident India will eye arch-rivals Pakistan's world record 10 unbeaten T20I bilateral series run when they take on New Zealand, starting with the first of the three matches on Wednesday in Wellington.

Last time India lost a bilateral T20I series was in July 2017 when they were defeated by the West Indies in a one-off tie at Sabina Park, Kingston.

India have since won seven series and drawn twice. India's latest T20I series was against Australia last year, which they shared 1-1 after the second match was declared a no result.

India's unbeaten run started in January 2017, with the victory in one-off series in Sri Lanka. India then shared the honours with Australia at home (1-1 in 3), before beating New Zealand (2-1 in 3) and Lanka (3-0 in 3) at home.

It was followed by away wins at South Africa (2-1 in 3), Ireland (2-0 in 2) and England (2-1 in 3). Then the whitewash of Windies (3-0) at home.

Helping India's cause are the South Africans. The Proteas have ended Pakistan's unbeaten run by winning the first two matches of the ongoing three-match series in the rainbow nation.

But Pakistan's record of winning 10 straight series, which includes a three-match series against a World XI, will be almost impossible to beat.

Pakistan last lost a bilateral series way back in January 2016, in New Zealand, when the Black Caps won the three-match series 2-1.

After that Pakistan have beaten England (1-0 in 1/Away), Windies (3-0 in 3/Home), Windies (3-1 in 4/Away), ICC XI (2-1 in 3/Home), Lanka (3-0 in 3/Home), New Zealand (2-1 in 3/Away), Windies (3-0 in 3/Home), Scotland (2-0 in 2/Away), Australia (3-0 in 3/Home) and New Zealand (3-0 in 3/Home).

India will be playing a T20I bilateral series in New Zealand for the second time only. In 2009, the lost both the matches to return with a 0-2 scoreline. In fact, the overall head-to-head record also heavily favours the Kiwis, who have a 6-2 lead in the eight meetings so far.

In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will hope to make India proud by winning yet another series. In a successful tour Down Under, India have won maiden Test and ODI series in Australia, then registered their biggest ODI series in New Zealand (4-1).