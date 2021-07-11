Yogi Adityanath Unveils UP’s New Population Policy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the new Population Policy 2021-2030 at his official residence on the occasion of World Population Day on Sunday.

Speaking at the function, Adityanath said increasing population was a "hurdle in development" and that more efforts are needed to control it.

"Across the world, from time to time, concerns have been expressed that increasing population can be a hurdle in development, and for the past four decades discussions on it are going on," Adityanath said.

"The countries and states which have made efforts in this direction have seen positive results. However, more efforts are needed in this regard," he said, adding that the UP government was implementing this policy keeping in mind all sections of the society.

The unveiling of the policy comes days after a draft of the population control bill was put up on the state law commission website.

The draft says it is necessary to control and stabilise the population of the state for the promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution.

(PTI inputs)

