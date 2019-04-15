﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Yogi Adityanath Slams Mayawati For 'Bajrang Bali' Remark

Yogi Adityanath Slams Mayawati For 'Bajrang Bali' Remark

'Those who did not have faith in Shri Ram and Shri Krishna have now come to the refuge of Bajrang Bali,' Adityanath said.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2019
Yogi Adityanath Slams Mayawati For 'Bajrang Bali' Remark
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi slammed Mayawati for her "Bajrang Bali" ramark.
File Photo
Yogi Adityanath Slams Mayawati For 'Bajrang Bali' Remark
outlookindia.com
2019-04-15T09:03:52+0530
Also Read

In an apparent dig at BSP supremo Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said those who did not have faith in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were now taking refuge in 'Bajrang Bali'.

Mayawati had on Saturday said her party wanted both Ali and Bajrang Bali -- particularly Bajrang Bali -- as the deity was "linked with my own Dalit caste".

"Those who did not have faith in Shri Ram and Shri Krishna have now come to the refuge of Bajrang Bali," Adityanath said.

He also paid homage to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Hitting out at the Congress, the priest-turned-politician said the party had done politics on the basis of religion and caste in the country.

"The BJP government led by Narendra Modi, on the other hand, has always worked on the policy of development of all. It gave a befitting reply to terrorism, Naxalism and separatism," Adityanath said.

"Whether it was China's conspiracy in Doklam or terrorism funded by Pakistan, the Modi government has given a befitting reply to these countries. But the Congress does not like attacks on China and Pakistan, their manifesto has been prepared for anti-nationals," he alleged.

The chief minister also hit out at the SP-BSP-RLD opposition alliance.

"The flag of SP means the flag of goons, BSP's flag means the flag of corruption," he said.

Adityanath also urged people to question RLD chief Ajit Singh on whose side his party took when the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots broke out in the state.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Mayawati Aligarh Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : American Airlines To Cancel 737 MAX Flights Till August
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters