Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

The Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal said WTO is riddled with ‘imbalances.

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal
Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal.(File photo)

Trending

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T16:55:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 4:55 pm

Saying agreement on Agriculture at World Trade Organisation was riddled with “deep imbalances”, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the rules at the forum have been formulated in such a way that they favour the developed countries.

Goyal said the rules at the forum are tilted against many developing countries.

He said that historical asymmetries and imbalances must be corrected to ensure a rule-based, fair and equitable order.

Goyal said this while addressing the G-33 Virtual Informal Ministerial Meeting.

It was organised by Indonesia on Thursday to discuss the agricultural priority issues of G-33 and the way forward for the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 3 this year, an official statement said on Friday.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Out of a total of 47 G-33 members, representatives from 21 countries, including India, took the floor to make the brief intervention.

In his intervention, Goyal said G-33 must strive for positive outcomes on a permanent solution to public stockholding for food security purposes, which is of utmost importance, finalisation of a special safeguard mechanism (SSM) quickly and a balanced outcome on domestic support.

He urged the members to work collectively to retain the cohesion of the G-33 coalition and strengthen it further by reaching out to other like-minded developing groups to secure their support for a fair, balanced and development-centric outcome on agriculture at the 12th conference in Geneva.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the G-33 joint ministerial statement reaffirming commitment for expeditious resolution of the WTO's mandated issues in agriculture.

The minister "highlighted that Agreement on Agriculture at the WTO was riddled with deep imbalances, which favour the developed countries and have tilted the rules against many developing countries", the statement said.(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Piyush Goyal New Delhi World Trade Organisation National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Poll SOP: Punjab Announced Free Health Insurance Cover For 15 Lakh Families Left Out Of Ayushman Scheme

Poll SOP: Punjab Announced Free Health Insurance Cover For 15 Lakh Families Left Out Of Ayushman Scheme

Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi

Punjab Cabinet Approved Rules To Promote MSMEs, Puts In Place Mechanism To Mitigate Delayed Payments

Chidamabaram Ridicules BJP Over Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

‘Arbitrary Approach Not Good In Democracy’: CPI(M) Leader Tarigami Over J&K Verification Order

CM Amarinder Urges Centre To Scrap Farm Laws After Asking Farmers To Move Protests Out Of Punjab

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For UP Polls

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

‘Attempts Being Made To Lure Kerala Youth Towards Extremism’: CPI(M)

‘Attempts Being Made To Lure Kerala Youth Towards Extremism’: CPI(M)

Police Detains Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal & Minister Harsimrat Kaur From Protest March Against Farm Laws

Police Detains Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal & Minister Harsimrat Kaur From Protest March Against Farm Laws

Breath Analyser Test Allowed, Why Not Hookah?: Delhi HC To Govt On Covid Restrictions

Breath Analyser Test Allowed, Why Not Hookah?: Delhi HC To Govt On Covid Restrictions

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Properties Raided By Income Tax Department

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Properties Raided By Income Tax Department

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement