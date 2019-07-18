World Bank 'Drops' Chandrababu Naidu's Ambitious Amaravati Project; Pulls Out $300 Million

Also Read Naidu-Jagan Reddy Political Battle Set To Raze Dream Capital Amaravati To The Ground

The World Bank has reportedly pulled out $300 million lending to the Amaravati Capital City project in Andhra Pradesh. The World Bank website, under ‘Projects and Operations’ section, says the ‘Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project’ is ‘Dropped.’ (See screenshot below)

Outlook tried reaching out to the World Bank officials but is still awaiting response.

Rohit Gutta of Human Rights Forum, Andhra Pradesh, told Outlook, "Till yesterday, the project status was shown as 'In Pipeline', and when we checked today, it was updated to 'Dropped'."

“We are happy that World Bank took cognisance of the gross violations involved in the Amaravati Capital City project that threatened the livelihood of people and fragile environment. While we celebrate this victory of people, who stood up to the intimidation of the state, we warn the government and financial institutions not to push their agenda without the consent of the people,” said Medha Patkar, senior activist of Narmada Bachao Andolan and National Alliance of People's Movements, in a press release on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Dr. P. Lakshminarasimham, however, clarified that there was no official word from World Bank yet. The lending process had reached the last leg and it was hoped that the Jagan Reddy government would give the final push to procure the loan.

The APCRDA had sent in its application in 2016 seeking the loan of which World Bank would lend $300 million and the remaining $200 million would come from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). But the loan process got stalled after a few farmers from the Amaravati capital region complained to the bank’s inspection panel that there had been irregularities in land procurement and many farmers were coerced into parting with their land.

In 2014, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced Amaravati as the proposed capital city, to be developed over many years. Naidu had envisaged Amaravati as the newest metropolis of India, spread over 217 square kilometres.

The project was criticised for building the city on the floodplains of river Krishna, diverting fertile farmlands and forests, displacing around 20,000 families.

(With inputs from G.C. Shekhar in Chennai)