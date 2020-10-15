October 15, 2020
Corona
Woman Locked Up In Toilet For Over A Year Rescued By Officials

A 35-year-old woman who was locked up in a toilet for more than a year by her husband, was rescued by a team of women and child welfare department officials in Haryana.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2020
Representational Image
2020-10-15T13:01:54+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 35-year old woman in Haryana was rescued after being locked up inside a toilet for over a year. According to officials, the woman was locked up by her husband in Rishpur village of Panipat district and was forced to live under subhuman conditions, without access to food or water for days at end. A case has been registered against the woman’s husband Naresh Kumar under sections 498 A and 342 of the IPC.

The woman was rescued by Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta on Wednesday. "I received information that a woman was locked in the toilet for over a year. I come here with my team. When we reached here we found that it was true. It seems that woman has not eaten anything for many days," Gupta said.

"It is being said that she is mentally unstable, but it is not true. We have talked to her and it was apparent that she is not mentally unstable. We have filed a police complaint and they will take action accordingly," she added.

Police officials said that they have registered a complaint and will investigate the matter. The rescued woman, a mother of three, was taken to a civil hospital for treatment. She is living with her cousin now.

